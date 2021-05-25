Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,567 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $287.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.57.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

