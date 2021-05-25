Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Diageo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $192.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

