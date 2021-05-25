Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 128.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $3,650,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of -373.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.