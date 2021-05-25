Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 62 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $872.36 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $515.72 and a 52 week high of $880.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $826.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $741.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

