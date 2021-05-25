Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after acquiring an additional 562,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $130.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.35. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.