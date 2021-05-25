Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $2,512,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $181.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $110.90 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

