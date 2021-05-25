Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after acquiring an additional 232,180 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,905,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,512,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,224 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.23 and a 52-week high of $166.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,256. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

