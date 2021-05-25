Rhumbline Advisers Has $37.86 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,035 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $37,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after buying an additional 2,972,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after buying an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after buying an additional 672,953 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

