Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,588 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

