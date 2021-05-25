The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 76,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 383.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

