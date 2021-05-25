Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 26.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.