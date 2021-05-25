Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 7,417 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

