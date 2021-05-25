Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stake Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.32.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. Truist lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

