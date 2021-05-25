Wade G W & Inc. Buys 2,487 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,244.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,313.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3,207.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

