Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 1,236.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).

A number of equities analysts have commented on VTY shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 53,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Insiders purchased 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $49,679,374 over the last 90 days.

LON VTY opened at GBX 1,293 ($16.89) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,228.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 990.68. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

