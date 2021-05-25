Brokerages Set OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Target Price at $10.25

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group increased their target price on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $143.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.23.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 1,691,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,836,730.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

