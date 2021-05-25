Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyme Technologies.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $169.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,281,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,137,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $802,330. 25.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

