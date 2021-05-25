Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,958 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

