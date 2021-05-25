Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.57. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

