Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 82.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272,977 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,048,000 after buying an additional 151,066 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.95.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

