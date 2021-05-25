PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland Sells 4,500 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $180,450.00.

John Newland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $183,600.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PetIQ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

