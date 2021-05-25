Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 869,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after buying an additional 400,135 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after buying an additional 1,551,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,195,000 after buying an additional 46,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARE opened at $177.99 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.27 and a 52 week high of $181.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.37 and a 200 day moving average of $169.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

