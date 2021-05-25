Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.

Shares of AON opened at $253.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.36 and a 200-day moving average of $222.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

