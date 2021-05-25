AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys 8,722 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,943 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $250.78 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

