The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Macerich by 865.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.04.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAC. Truist increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.00.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

