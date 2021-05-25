Williams Financial LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

