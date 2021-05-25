Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 7,968 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 21,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

