Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $186.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.85. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $145.49 and a 52-week high of $193.66.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

