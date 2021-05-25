Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

MRNA stock opened at $164.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average is $141.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total value of $256,372,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,247,961.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $1,708,816.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,902,824 shares of company stock valued at $537,296,806. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.