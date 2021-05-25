Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $595,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after buying an additional 56,073 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,443,000 after buying an additional 270,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $98.64 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

