Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $109.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $114.85.

