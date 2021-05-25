Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Genpact by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

