Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,444 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after buying an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,048,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $166,561,000 after buying an additional 698,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after buying an additional 595,823 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,566,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.18.

NYSE PXD opened at $151.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

