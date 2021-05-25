Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,905,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after buying an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BEAM opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

