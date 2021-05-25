Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Endeavour Silver reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938,679 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 124,833 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 328,125 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 714,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 214,409 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXK stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

