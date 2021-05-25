Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$45.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

TSE:EIF opened at C$39.61 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$23.42 and a 1 year high of C$41.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 35.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 204.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.