UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.60.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 234.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $47.28.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
