UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get UDR alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $104,584,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 234.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $47.28.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.