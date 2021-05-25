Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,143 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $20,753,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $253.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

