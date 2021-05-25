Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 56,256 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,256 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101,216 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 96,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

