Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $822,000 in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $131,000. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.