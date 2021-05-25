Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $19.18 on Friday. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.