Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in HNI by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the first quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HNI by 701.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in HNI by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE HNI opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.11.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $42,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,423.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,454.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,024. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

