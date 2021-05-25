Rhumbline Advisers Sells 213,201 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,201 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Caesars Entertainment worth $33,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,020 shares of company stock worth $11,405,004. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

