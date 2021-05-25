Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,706 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $32,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP opened at $844.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $868.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $874.67. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $635.00 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.