CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

