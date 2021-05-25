Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI stock opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.23 and a 12 month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

