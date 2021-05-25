Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $6.33 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in NVR by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVR by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Tikehau Investment Management grew its holdings in NVR by 3,279.2% during the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NVR by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,652.72 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,050.00 and a 12-month high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,919.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4,487.85.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $44.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

