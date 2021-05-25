M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

