Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,785 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after buying an additional 93,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $51,991,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,076,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

NYSE:SPB opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

