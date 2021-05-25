Sigma Planning Corp Buys 531 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $365,033,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $318.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

